Uttar Pradesh: 3-year-old girl dies after falling in hot mid-day meal utensil

A three-year-old girl died after she fell into a vessel in which mid-day meal was being cooked for the school kids at Rampur Atari primary school in Lalganj area of Mirzapur. The incident took place on Sunday and the deceased has been identified as Anchal.

The girl fell into the container after stumbling over construction material at the school, Additional basic siksha adhikhari Rammilan Yadav told media.

The girl's father has alleged that cooks had put their earphones on and they did not notice the girl falling down into the utensil. When the cooks did, they scurried away.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mirzapur District Magistrate Sushil Kumar Patel said, "Directions have been given for the immediate suspension of the headmaster of the school. The Basic Education Officer has been asked to lodge an FIR. Action will be taken against the people responsible."

On the other hand, Mirzapur Basic Education Officer Virendra Kumar Singh said, "The matter has come to my knowledge. I will get this investigated after getting a report from the concerned Block Education Officer. Action will be taken. I am being told that the girl was not a student at the school.

