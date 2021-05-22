Image Source : PTI/FILE UP: 22 children test Covid positive at Bulandshahr juvenile home

At least 22 children have tested positive for Covid-19 at a juvenile home in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. According to reports, all of them have been admitted to a COVID hospital here.

The health authorities swung into action after the superintendent of the juvenile home died a few days ago. He had reportedly shown COVID symptoms.

Authorities then decided to conduct RTPCR tests on children. However, none of the children or staff tested positive for coronavirus when the testing was done on May 7.

A few days later, the health of some children started deteriorating, prompting the health department to again examine all 75 children for Covid infection. A total of 22 children tested positive for the deadly virus. They were soon rushed to VVIT COVID hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

