Army foils infiltration bid in Uri; captures 19-year-old Pak terrorist, kills another

Uri: 19-year-old Pakistani terrorist surrenders, another killed during infiltration bid

A 19-year-old Lashkar terrorist, who was part of an infiltration bid attempted by Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control in Uri Sector on the intervening night of September 18, 19, was arrested by the Army. Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Toiba had attempted to infiltrate six terrorists from the general area of Pakistani post Jabri, Army said in its statement.

During the infiltration attempt, while two terrorists managed to enter, four of them ran back towards the POK side. Additional forces were inducted and multiple patrols were launched in the suspected areas and the getaway routes were blocked. On the night September 25, contact was again established by one such patrol with the terrorists approximately 800 meters inside the LoC. Eventually by afternoon of September 26, one Pakistani terrorist Atiq ur Rehman @ Qari Anas, from Punjab (Pakistan) 33 yrs was eliminated. The second Pakistani terrorist, named Ali Babar Patra from Okara Punjab (Pakistan), appealed to surrender and was captured alive without causing any harm to him.

The route taken by the terrorists to infiltrate was from Sawai Nala Terrorist Camp to Hallan Shumali Launch pad to Jabri, leading into Salamabad Nala, Army said.

It is pertinent to mention here that, it was along Salamabad Nala through which terrorists infiltrated in 2016 with the help of Pakistan Army and carried out suicide attack on Uri Garrison. The surrendered terrorist has revealed that his group of six terrorists primarily belonged to Pakistani Punjab. Details are enclosed. The surrendered terrorist belongs to Dipalpur in Dist Okara. Apparently, his appeal for surrender, as soon as his mate was killed.

It is important to bring out that in last week, a total of seven terrorists have been neutralised and one terrorist apprehended, including five along the LoC.

