UPSTF busts gang publishing forged NCERT books, 4 held

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested four men in Meerut for publishing forged NCERT books, an official said on Sunday. The accused, Shivam, Rahul, Sunil Kumar and Akash, all residents of Meerut, were held on Saturday, the UPSTF said in a statement.

It said that it has recovered 8,90,439 forged NCERT books of different subjects for various classes. The STF has also recovered nine computer CPUs and 123 bill books from the accused, it said.

A case has been registered at the Partapur police station in Meerut under various sections of the IPC and the Copyright Act, the STF said.

