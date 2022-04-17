Fire at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall, where 59 were killed in 1997 blaze

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire at Delhi's Uphaar cinema

A fire broke out at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Hall Sunday morning, officials said. No injuries were reported in the fire that affected the theatre's balcony and a floor, the officials said.

A call about the blaze was received at 4:46 am and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

The seats, furniture and rubbish in the cinema hall had caught fire, he said, adding the blaze was controlled around 7.20 am.

Back in 1997, a massive fire at the Uphaar cinema, during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border', had claimed as many as 59 lives.

