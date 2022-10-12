UP: Six killed in rain-related incidents; over 1300 villages affected by floods

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Six killed in rain-related incidents in UP; over 1300 villages affected by floods

Highlights Several people in the state were killed by lightning strike, snakebite and drowning

CM Yogi Adityanath directed to immediately distribute relief amount to the families of the deceased

He also directed to deploy teams for relief and rescue work in the flood-affected areas

UP: As many as six people died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, a statement on Tuesday read. More than 1,300 villages across 18 districts have been affected by floods, it further said.

While three people died due to excessive rain, one each was killed due to lightning strike, snakebite and drowning, a report by the Relief Commissioner's office said.

A total of 287 villages were affected by floods in the Balrampur district, 129 villages in Siddharthnagar, 120 in Gorakhpur, 114 in Shravasti, 110 in Gonda, 102 in Bahraich, 86 in Lakhimpur Kheri and 82 in Barabanki district, it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and directed to immediately distribute the relief amount to the families of the deceased.

He also directed to deploy teams of NDRF, SDRF and PAC for relief and rescue work in the flood-affected areas.

Due to continuous rains, the Ganga river was flowing above the danger mark at Badaun (Cachlabridge).

Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri (Paliakalan and Shardanagar), Ghaghara river in Barabanki (Elginbridge), Ayodhya and Ballia (Turtipar), Rapti river at Shravasti (Bhinga), Balrampur, Siddharthnagar (Bansi) and Gorakhpur (Birdghat) had too crossed the danger mark.

Budhi Rapti River at Siddharthnagar (Kakrahi), Rohin River at Maharajganj (Trimohinghat) and Kuano River at Gonda (Chandrdeepghat) were also flowing above the danger mark, the report said.

The Lucknow district administration on Monday and Tuesday declared a holiday for all schools and higher educational institutions, in wake of heavy rains lashing parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, Manoj Kumar has said in an order sent to the Director of Higher Education and all the regional higher education officers that in view of the possibility of heavy rains in the state, District Magistrates of many districts have declared holidays in educational institutions and such orders issued by the district magistrates would also be applicable to higher educational institutions.

Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad had ordered the closure of schools on Monday.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh continued to receive heavy rains on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Rains cool Delhi by two degrees; traffic jams abound

Latest India News