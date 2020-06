Image Source : PTI UP: Pratapgarh ADM tests COVID-19 positive

The additional district magistrate of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, an official said. He has been admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr AK Shrivastava said.

"The officer's sample was taken and his test report came positive on Sunday," Shrivastava said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage