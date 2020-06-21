Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Aligarh kids step out to teach China a lesson. Here's what happened next

Ever since the tragic India-China border clash in the Galwan valley killed 20 army personnel, citizens have been left infuriated and social media is flooded with conversations about boycotting Chinese products.

But 10 kids, aged between 7 to 10, in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh took it a bit too literally when they stepped out on the highway to go to "China border" to avenge the death of our jawaans and officers.

When stopped by the police caught and asked as to where they were headed to, the kids said, "Chin se badla lene jaa rahe hai, usne hamare jawano ko maar dia hai” (we are going to take revenge on China, they have killed our soldiers).

The cops were stunned to see their spirit of patriotism and lauded their love for their homeland. But after counselling the kids, they were told to return to their homes.

The police told them that they do not need to fight the enemy until they have grown up and eligible for a job and told them, ‘as long as we exist you don’t need to fight, you stay at home and concentrate on studies.’

