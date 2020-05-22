24-year-old in UP commits suicide in home quarantine

Image Source : FILE PHOTO A 24-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh committed suicide while he was home quarantined. (Representational image)

A 24-year-old man, who had returned from returned from Delhi with his wife on May 15 and was in home-isolation, committed suicide by hanging on Thursday. The incident took place in Bhamaura village in Umri Begumganj area.

SHO Atul Chaturvedi said that couple was living in a hut outside the village and the man hanged himself after an argument with his wife. The wife had gone out when the man hanged himself.

The SHO said that their family house was rather small and the couple had set up a makeshift hut for the quarantine period. The body has been sent for postmortem, he said.

Former village head Brij Bihari Tiwari said that the man was from a poor family and was in depression due to financial crisis.

