UP govt moves Supreme Court against Allahabad HC order directing it to impose lockdown in 5 cities

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's order directing it to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities amid surge in COVID-19 cases.
