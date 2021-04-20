Tuesday, April 20, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. UP govt moves Supreme Court against Allahabad HC order directing it to impose lockdown in 5 cities

UP govt moves Supreme Court against Allahabad HC order directing it to impose lockdown in 5 cities

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's order directing it to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities amid surge in COVID-19 cases.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 20, 2021 11:53 IST
up lockdown news
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects Covid-19 Care Ward in Prayagraj amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court's order directing it to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X