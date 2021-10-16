Saturday, October 16, 2021
     
UP: Five devotees from Agra drown during durga idol immersion

The victims were the residents of Bhavanpura village in Agra district, Uttar Pradesh,

Agra Published on: October 16, 2021 7:04 IST
Five people from Uttar Pradesh's Agra drowned in the Parvati river during immersion of a Durga idol in Dholpur, Rajasthan on Friday, said police.

The incident took place when five people came to Dholpur in Rajasthan to immerse the Durga idol on the occasion of Dussehra on Friday, said Muniraj, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Agra.

The victims were the residents of Bhavanpura village in Agra district, Uttar Pradesh, said Muniraj. The bodies of the victims have been recovered from the river.

Further details are awaited. 

