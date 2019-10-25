7 held in UP cow slaughter

Image Source : PTI During raids, four accused managed to flee the scene.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested seven persons for cow slaughter in two separate incidents in Sambhal on Thursday.

Circle officer K.K. Saroj said they had been receiving complaints of illegal slaughtering following which raids were conducted.

They recovered bovine carcasses and as much as five quintal meat and slaughtering equipment from the possession of accused. The police also recovered a four wheeler, two country-made pistols and cartridges.

Sambhal police chief Yamuna Prasad said, "Raids were carried out at two places in Mansurpur Mafi village under Asmauli police station. From both sites we recovered fresh meat and carcasses of bovine, which had been buried."

The accused have been identified as Laiq Qureshi, his son Naeem, Naeem's wife Naseema, Bhura Qureshi and his son Nadeem.

The accused who were nabbed in another raid are Shanawaz and Sarfaraj. They revealed that their accomplices included Azim, Shamim, Suhel and Amir, who are absconding.

The accused were produced in court and sent to jail.

A day ago, on Wednesday, the Moradabad police had arrested 49 persons involved in illegal cow slaughter.

