  4. UP cop cries his heart out over 'poor' quality of food in mess; probe ordered | Video

The Senior Superintendent of Police has said the matter has been noted and Circle Officer (City) has been asked to probe the quality of food provided by the mess.

Paras Bisht Written By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Firozabad Updated on: August 11, 2022 14:53 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV In the clip that surfaced online on Wednesday, Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.

Highlights

  • In the clip, Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging protest with a plate of food from mess
  • The public reaction also prompted the department to order an inquiry
  • People on Twitter raised questions over poor diet for the state's police forces

Uttar Pradesh: A video of a constable bursting into tears over the "poor" quality food provided by the mess at the police lines in Firozabad has gone massively viral on social media platforms. In the clip that surfaced online on Wednesday, Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.

Kumar was also heard referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's promise to give Rs 1,875 separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.

The video garnered millions of views and has prompted reactions from people on the microblogging site, Twitter, with many questioning the state government over the poor diet of the state's police forces. 

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: SP leader's car hit by truck, dragged for more than 500 meters in Mainpuri | VIDEO

The public reaction also prompted the department to order an inquiry. Taking note of the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has ordered an inquiry. 

The SSP said the matter has been noted and Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava has been asked to probe the quality of food provided by the mess. The official added that 15 cases were pending against the constable, including indiscipline and remaining absent from duty, and Circle Officer, Police Lines, Hira Lal Kanaujia has been asked to probe them.

Also Read | UP Police to celebrate I-Day week on grand scale

