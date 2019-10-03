UP CM removes IAS officers named in mining scam

The Yogi Adityanath government has removed two IAS officers from their posts after they faced CBI raids in connection with the mining scam.

The two officers, Ajay Kumar Singh and Pawan Kumar have been put on the waiting list late on Wednesday. Singh was posted as secretary in the Khadi and Gramodyog Department, while Pawan Kumar was special secretary, Housing and Urban Development.

The two figured among the 12 accused in the CBI FIR, had allegedly allowed the renewals of leases in violation of the e-tendering policy during their tenure as district magistrates of Saharanpur, official sources said.

"It was alleged that during the period 2005- 2015, 13 leases relating to sand mining in Saharanpur were allotted or granted to accused lease holders.

"It was further alleged that the leases were renewed in 2012 and 2015 subsequently by then district magistrates, in violation of government orders relating to allotting the lease deeds through e-tendering process," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

