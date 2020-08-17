Image Source : PTI Missing girl's body found in pond in UP's Azamgarh

The body of a 16-year-old girl who is suspected to have been raped, was recovered from a pond on the outskirts of a village in Azamgarh on Monday. The girl's body has been sent for post mortem. The teenager, whose family had returned from Mumbai during the lockdown, had been missing since Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (city) Pankaj Pandey said that one youth has been detained for questioning and the case will be solved soon.

He said the complaint was filed after the teen went missing on Saturday and her body was found two days later in a pond in the Mubarakpur police station area.

The SP said that the family members lodged a complaint of murder and rape and that a case has been registered.

The incident comes a day after the news of a 13-year-old girl being raped and strangled to death in the state's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage