UP: 15 cows run over by Rajdhani Express in Agra

At least 15 cows were killed after they were run over by Sealdah Rajdhani Express near Agra on Thursday.

The incident took place when the cows were grazing on the track near the Barhan station.

Following the incident, train movement near the Barhan station slowed down as several trains including passenger trains, goods trains got delayed.

Speaking on the issue, Ferozabad District Magistrate, Chandra Vijay Singh said, "On getting information about the cattle menace from railway authorities, we have shifted nearly 3,000 cattle to 41 shelters in the district. Letters have also been sent to various police stations, tehsildars, SDMs and the Municipal Commissioner to make sure that stray cattle do not roam near the railway tracks."

"A proposal to fence the tracks, especially between Howrah-Delhi and Howrah-Mumbai sections, was cleared two months ago and work has started on the same. We request the co-operation of district administrations to ensure that no garbage is dumped near the railway tracks as it attracts cattle," said Ajeet Kumar Singh, Chief of Public Relations, North Central Railway.

(With inputs from IANS)

