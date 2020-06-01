Image Source : FILE Ghaziabad: New Unlock 1 guidelines issued by DM; Delhi border remains shut

Ghaziabad District Magistrate has issued new guidelines for the district as unlock 1 kicks off today across the country. Yesterday the DM had said that situation would remain largely unchanged in Ghaziabad in wake of the rising number of cases.

Late Sunday night, new guidelines were issued for the district which restrict entry to essential services only.

Delhi-Ghaziabad border remains sealed and entry will only be allowed to personnel holding a relevant pass.

Previously issued roster for the opening and closing of market shops in Ghaziabad will remain in place until further instructions.

Apart from this, other regulations put in place by the State government and the Home Ministry will be put to action in the city.

