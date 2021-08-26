Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI SC orders shifting of ex-Unitech promoters to Maharashtra jails as 'secret underground office' unearthed

Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the shifting of ex-Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra from Tihar jail to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail and Taloja Jail. The direction came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) made a startling revelation in the top court, stating that it has unearthed a "secret underground office" here which was being operated by erstwhile Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra when on parole or bail.

The probe agency has been investigating money laundering charges against the Chandras’ and Unitech Ltd. The Enforcement Directorate said that both Sanjay and Ajay have rendered the entire judicial custody otiose as they have been freely communicating, instructing their officials and disposing of their properties from inside the jail.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that two reports of Enforcement Directorate about the conduct of Sanjay and Ajay and connivance of Tihar jail staff in flouting the orders and undermining the jurisdiction of the court have raised some “serious and disturbing” issues. It directed that Delhi Police Commissioner personally hold inquiry forthwith about the conduct of Tihar Jail staff with regard to Chandras and submit the report to the court within four weeks.

The bench was told by Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for the ED, that Chandras’ have deputed their officials outside the jail to communicate their instructions to outside world.

“During one of our search and seizure operations, we have unearthed a secret underground office, which is being used by Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons when they are out on parole or bail. We have recovered hundreds of original sale deeds from that office, hundreds of digital signatures and several computers which contain sensitive data with regard to their properties in India and abroad,” Divan told the bench.

