Image Source : PTI Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for coronavirus, isolates self

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and has isolated himself. Taking to Twitter, Gadkari said, "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he said, urging those who have come in contact with him to undergo tests.

Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi's COVID-19 tally rose to more than 2.30 lakh after 4,473 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday, which was the highest single-day spike in the national capital recorded so far.

The previous highest single-day spike was 4,321 cases, which was recorded on Saturday last week.

Thirty-three fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 4,839, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Four of these 33 deaths are from the previous days.

The COVID-19 death toll in Delhi stood at 4,806 on Tuesday.

