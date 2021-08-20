Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union minister hits back at Asaduddin Owaisi for his Indian women remark: 'Let him go to Afghanistan'

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Friday hit back at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi for drawing a parallel between the situation of women in India and Afghanistan. She even suggested sending the leader to the war-torn country to protect their women and their community.

"It is better to send him (Asaduddin Owaisi) to Afghanistan to protect their women and their community, " Karandlaje said.

Owaisi raised many eyebrows when he sought to draw a parallel between the condition of women in India and those in war-torn Afghanistan. He said that the government should be more worried about the atrocities and crimes against women in India than being concerned over what the Taliban is doing with women in the landlocked nation.

"As per a report, one out of nine female children dies before the age of 5 years in India. There are atrocities and crimes against women here. But, they (Centre) are worried about what is happening to women in Afghanistan. Isn't it happening here?" he asked while speaking at an event on Thursday, according to news agency ANI.

Owaisi added that Pakistan has gained the most from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan's notorious spy agency ISI is an enemy of India and "you must remember that ISI controls the Taliban and uses it like a puppet".

"Experts are saying that Al Qaeda & Daesh have reached some areas in Afghanistan," the Hyderabad MP said.

Owaisi had earlier said that India should have had a dialogue with the Taliban but the Modi government wasted seven years and failed to read what was happening in Afghanistan. He said that all international security experts had suggested that India should have a dialogue with the Taliban.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the United States was set to complete its troop withdrawal.

