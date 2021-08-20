Asaduddin Owaisi draws parallel between situation of women India and Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Owaisi had earlier said that India should have had a dialogue with the Taliban

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi has sought to draw a parallel between the condition of women in India and those in war-torn Afghanistan. He said that the government should be more worried about the atrocities and crimes against women in India than being concerned over what the Taliban is doing with women in the landlocked nation.

"As per a report, one out of nine female children dies before the age of 5 years in India. There are atrocities and crimes against women here. But, they (Centre) are worried about what is happening to women in Afghanistan. Isn't it happening here?" he asked while speaking at an event yesterday, according to news agency ANI.

Owaisi added that Pakistan has gained the most from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan's notorious spy agency ISI is an enemy of India and "you must remember that ISI controls the Taliban and uses it like a puppet".

"Experts are saying that Al Qaeda & Daesh have reached some areas in Afghanistan," the Hyderabad MP said.

Owaisi had earlier said that India should have had a dialogue with the Taliban but the Modi government wasted seven years and failed to read what was happening in Afghanistan. He said that all international security experts had suggested that India should have a dialogue with the Taliban.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the United States was set to complete its troop withdrawal.

