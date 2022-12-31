Home Minister Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on Jan 5

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BJP leader and Union Home Minister will flag off the yatra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off BJP’s 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on January 5, a party leader has said. The eight-day yatra will commence from North Tripura district's Dharmanagar on that day. Shah is also expected to take part in a rally in the South Tripura district of Sabroom. The 'Rath Yatra,' which has been termed as 'Jana Viswas Yatra' will see the participation of party's President J P Nadda on the concluding day.

“During the 'Jana Viswas Yatra', the party expects to connect with around 10 lakh people as it will cover all the 60 assembly segments of the state. There will be 200 rallies and over 100 processions to highlight the central and state governments' welfare activities," said BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee.

“The main purpose of the Yatra is to showcase the developmental works BJP government has done since 2018,” he said.

Rath yatra gets a political colour

At least 10 Union ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and central leaders are expected to join the yatra. State Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury described the yatra as one of the biggest political programmes of the BJP ahead of next year’s assembly elections, and said the saffron camp has 'already geared up to make the event a big success.'

Assembly polls are expected to be held in Tripura in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)

