Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022 starts today: Thousands gather at Puri temple to see chariots & seek blessings

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRATEEKKUMARKA3,SWAGATSARANGI07 Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Orissa's Puri where Puri Jagannath Temple is situated saw thousands of devotees gathered to see the holy chariots and seek the blessings of the almighty. The devotees from all across the country have arrived for the sibling deities- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath's ceremonial Rath Yatra. The devotees showed greater zeal as they sang religious songs and chanted mantras. A few enthusiastic visitors were also seen dancing. Elaborate security has been deployed in the area by the administrators for the crowd, traffic management, and safety. In an aim to ensure safe conduct of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, 180 platoons of police and over 1,000 officials have been deployed in and around Puri during the festival.

The Ratha Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is the most prominent Hindu festival in the Puri city of Odisha. This festival takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the months of June or July. This year it is being observed on July 1. The three chariots are built a new, every year ahead of the annual chariot festival. Vibrant colours, enthusiastic faces, crowded shops, and cheery craftspeople are just a few of the highlights of Rath Yatra in Puri, the popular Chariot celebration held on a big scale every year outside Jagannatha Temple.

Lord Jagannath is one of the avatars of Lord Krishna. This Rath Yatra of Puri is a symbol of harmony, brotherhood and unity. Thousands of devotees come here from different corners of the country to take part in this yatra and get good luck by pulling the chariot of the Lord. It is said that Rath Yatra is equal to hundred sacrifices. It is believed that if a devotee takes part in this Rath Yatra and pulls the chariot of God, then he gets god's blessings, happiness and prosperity.