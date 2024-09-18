Union Cabinet approves Rs 35,000 crore for Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has officially approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) with a financial commitment of ₹35,000 crore. This initiative is designed to secure fair prices for farmers while managing price fluctuations of essential commodities until 2025-26, as part of the ongoing 15th Finance Commission Cycle.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 35,000 crore for PM Annadata Ay Sanrakshan Abhiyan - PM-AASHA."

The Union Minister further said that as part of the revamped Price Support Scheme (PSS), the government plans to procure notified pulses, oilseeds, and copra at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 25% of the national production starting in the 2024-25 season. Notably, a special provision will ensure 100% procurement of Tur, Urad, and Masur during this period.

To strengthen agricultural procurement, the government has raised its guarantee for these crops to ₹45,000 crore. This increased backing will empower the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) to purchase more produce at MSP, particularly from farmers registered on the eSamridhi portal operated by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF).

Furthermore, the extension of the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) aims to stabilise prices for consumers by maintaining buffer stocks of pulses and onions. This strategy is intended to combat hoarding and speculative practices, ensuring that essential commodities remain accessible at reasonable prices.

In support of oilseed farmers, the coverage under the Price Deficit Payment Scheme (PDPS) has been expanded from 25% to 40% of state production, with the implementation period extended from three to four months. The central government will cover compensation for price differences, capped at 15% of the MSP.

Changes to the MIS will also provide enhanced price security for farmers growing perishable crops. The coverage for this scheme has increased from 20% to 25% of production, and a new provision allows for direct payments to farmers’ accounts, eliminating the need for physical procurement.

Additionally, to stabilise prices for tomato, onion, and potato (TOP) crops, the government will now cover transportation and storage expenses during peak harvest periods. This initiative aims to achieve a more balanced price structure between producing and consuming states.

With these extensive measures, the PM-AASHA initiative is set to enhance farmers' incomes, promote domestic agricultural production, and ensure stable food prices for consumers throughout India.

(Inputs from agencies)