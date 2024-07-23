Union Budget 2024: Rs 2.19 lakh crore allocated for Home Ministry, major part for paramilitaries | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced Rs 2,19,643.31 crore allocation for the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to the Union Budget, a major part of it - Rs 1,43,275.90 crore has been provided to central forces like CRPF, BSF and CISF.

Among the paramilitary forces, CRPF has been allocated Rs 31,543.20 crore up from a revised estimate of Rs 31,389.04 in 2023-24. The BSF has got Rs 25,472.44 crore which was Rs 25,038.68 crore in 2023-24. The CISF has been allocated Rs 14,331.89 crore, up from Rs 12,929.85 crore in 2023-24. The ITBP has been allocated Rs 8,634.21 crore up from Rs 8,203.68 crore in 2023-24. The SSB has been given Rs 8,881.81 crore which was Rs 8,435.68 crore in the last financial year. The Assam Rifles has been allotted Rs 7,428.33 crore, up from Rs 7,276.29 crore in 2023-24.

Notably, CRPF mostly deals with internal security duties, operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Naxals in central and eastern India and the insurgents in the Northeast. Additionally, the BSF guards Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh while the CISF mostly deals with the security of vital installations including airports, nuclear facilities, and metros among others. ITBP is deployed on the Indo-Sino border and SSB is deployed on borders with Nepal and Bhutan. Assam Rifles guards the borders with Myanmar.

Allocation for IB, others

According to the budget, Intelligence Bureau, India's internal intelligence agency has got Rs 3,823.83 crore up from Rs 3,268.94 crore in 2023-24. Besides, the Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 11,180.33 crore which was Rs 11,940.33 crore in 2023-24. Moreover, the Special Protection Group has got Rs 506.32 crore up from Rs 446.82 crore in 2023-24. The budget also allocated Rs 1,309.46 crore towards work related to census and Rs 1,606.95 crore to the National Disaster Response Force which were Rs 578.29 crore and Rs 1,666.38 crore respectively in 2023-24.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Union Budget 2024 explained in simple infographics