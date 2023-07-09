Sachin Pilot attacks BJP over UCC, dubs it as 'googly' to divert attention from people's issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Pilot targets the Centre over UCC

UCC row: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said the BJP-led Centre has bowled this (Uniform Civil Code) "googly" to divert attention from the real issues concerning people. He said the talk about the UCC is just "kite-flying" as there is no concrete proposal.

Rhetorical political speech: Pilot

Pilot alleged that there is nothing on a UCC in the standing committees or Parliament and the talks are just based on a 'rhetorical political speech'.

There is no concrete proposal on a UCC and it is just being used by the BJP-led Centre as a 'political tool', he added.

PM Modi reignted debate on UCC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for a UCC, saying the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens while addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal last month.

"I am all for gender equality, of making people get justice in every way, in personal life or inheritance, but there has to be a proper format. Why are we not talking about issues that are far more important as opposed to this divisive agenda, which is still kite-flying?" the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister asked.

There is nothing that has been said by the standing committee or in Parliament and it is just a rhetorical political speech that evokes reactions, he said.

"Once you have the provocative issue being discussed in television studios and other places, then will people stop talking about (the prices of) tomatoes being over Rs 100 a kg....The jobs at hand, the inflation, the problem the economy is facing and all the challenges that we are having at hand -- those then get diluted," Pilot said.

Let the government come forward with what it wants to say as only different noises are heard from it to keep the newsrooms occupied with reactions and counter-reactions, he added.

"We have to talk about issues that matter to people. That is far more important. They (the government) have bowled a googly, now keep discussing it. The debate will continue. No one knows anything about the proposal. The central government deliberately works to divert attention so that there is no discussion on inflation," the former Union minister alleged.

(With PTI inputs)

