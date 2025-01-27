Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement Uniform Civil Code, CM Dhami launches UCC portal, releases rules

Follow us on Image Source : X/@PUSHKARDHAMI Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

UCC in Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today (January 27) unveiled the notification for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. As part of the initiative, he released the rules associated with the UCC and also launched a dedicated portal created for the mandatory online registration of marriages, divorce and live-in relationships.

Uttarakhand has become the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The UCC is designed to promote legal equality by ensuring that people from all castes, religions, and communities are governed by the same set of laws in personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister has become the first person to register on the UCC portal.

UCC fully implemented in Uttarakhand

The event took place in the auditorium at Dhami's official residence called "Mukhya Sevak Sadan" in the presence of his ministerial colleagues and a host of senior officials.

On the implementation of UCC, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that the Uniform Civil Code implementation is not to target any religion and emphasized that it is a legal instrument to end all evil practices. He further said that the UCC will end discrimination against women, and protect the rights of children.

"If the credit for this goes to anyone, it goes to the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, who blessed us and formed our government. Today, by implementing UCC in Uttarakhand, we are paying our true tribute to the makers of the Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and all the respected members of the Constituent Assembly. The Uniform Civil Code has been fully implemented in Uttarakhand from this very moment and the constitutional and civil rights of all the citizens of the state of Uttarakhand have become equal and from this very moment, women of all religions have got equal rights."

"Uniform Civil Code is a constitutional measure to end discrimination. Through this, an attempt has been made to give equal rights to all citizens. With its implementation, women's empowerment will be ensured in the true sense. Through this, evils like Halala, polygamy, child marriage, triple talaq, etc can be completely stopped. We have kept our scheduled tribes mentioned under Article 342 of the Constitution out of this code so that those tribes and their rights can be protected. On this occasion today, I would like to clarify again that the Uniform Civil Code is not against any religion or sect, there is no question of targeting anyone," CM Dhami said.

Uttarakhand govt implements Uniform Civil Code

UCC rules

Also Read: UCC implemented in Uttarakhand from today: What changes will come into effect? Check here

Also Read: UCC will be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, CM Dhami to launch portal