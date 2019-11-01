Image Source : PTI Unidentified body found in Noida

The body of an unidentified man was found at a village here on Friday, police said.The body was discovered in the morning by locals in a lane near Shiv Vihar, Salarpur village, under Sector 49 police station limits, a police official said.

"There were no marks of injury on the body of the man, appearing around 38 years old. The identity and the cause of death is yet to be verified," he said.

The body has been sent for autopsy and the police have appealed to people to help in ascertaining the identity of the man.

