Undertrial prisoner commits suicide in Haryana jail

An inmate of Ambala Central jail, who was under trial in a drugs case, allegedly ended his life by hanging himself outside his barrack, police said on Saturday.

Raj Kumar (25), a resident of Jalbera area in Ambala City, was arrested a week ago under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and he was sent in judicial custody by a local court, they said.

On Saturday morning, some inmates noticed that Kumar's body was hanging outside the gate of his barrack, police said, adding the body was handed over to his family after post-mortem.

ALSO READ: Undertrial attempts suicide inside Tihar jail, dies at hospital

ALSO READ: Facebook employee dead in 'apparent suicide' at HQ