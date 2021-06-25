Part of building under construction collapses in Mumbai's Fort area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL One part of Mumbai's Ashapura building collapsed on Friday.

A portion of a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported. Ashapura, an under-construction building in the Fort area, collapsed, triggering panic among the occupants in nearby buildings.

Locals raised an alarm as soon as they learned about the tragedy. Local police rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation. Police told ANI that as many as 40 people have been rescued so far.

"No injuries reported so far. Rescue operation underway," police said.

The Fire officer on-site informed that the middle portion of a four-storey building had collapsed which was being repaired. "No one is injured or missing. We are removing the debris now", he said.

Latest India News