Follow us on Image Source : ANI NIA raids Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Sharma's NGO in Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency is conducting a raid at the Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai Police, Pradeep Sharma's NGO, namely PS Foundation here in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on June 17, Pradeep Sharma was arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case and a raid was conducted at his residence.

Last month, NIA had arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the case.

Sachin Waze, the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25, had been arrested by the NIA earlier.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Waze, an API in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police was dismissed from service in May this year.

READ MORE: NIA arrests Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Sharma in Antilia security scare-Hiran murder case

READ MORE: Param Bir Singh asked him to pay Rs 10 cr to Pradeep Sharma to escape arrest, bookie alleges

Latest India News