Fighting terrorism must be global priority for every country: UN Secretary General Guterres in Mumbai

Secretary General Antonio Guterres paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday on the first day of his three-day visit to India.

“Fighting terrorism must be a global priority for every country on earth and fighting terrorism is a central priority for the United Nations,” said Guterres in Mumbai.

He met with 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor, Devika Rotawan who had suffered a bullet shot injury at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus whose testimony led to the prosecution of terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

"I told him I was injured at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and identified Ajmal Kasab in the court. I also told him I want to study and become an officer, end terrorism," said Rotawan after meeting with Guterres.

Guterres landed in Mumbai on Wednesday shortly after midnight via a commercial flight from London. He was greeted by senior Maharashtra government officials on arrival.

Guterres later drove to the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in south Mumbai, where he will pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks.

The Taj Mahal Palace hotel was one of the targets of the horrific 26/11 terror attacks in 2008.

Guterres will deliver a public address at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai on the subject -- "India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation" later in the day, before flying to Gujarat.

It is his first visit to India since his second term in office commenced in January. He had earlier visited the country in October 2018 during his first term at the top office.

The UN secretary general will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event relating to the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in Gujarat's Kevadiya on October 20.

His visit to the country comes more than a week before the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee holds its two-day deliberations in India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would hold bilateral discussions with Guterres on issues of global concern, steps to deepen India's engagement with the UN, including through the country's upcoming presidency of the G20.

In Kevadiya, Guterres is expected to pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity, the MEA said, adding that he will also visit the country's first solar-powered village in Modhera (Gujarat) and other development projects in the area.

The UN secretary general will also visit the Sun temple in Modhera, before departing for his onward destination, the MEA said.

(With PTI input)

