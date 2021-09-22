Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uma Bharti says she will improve her language after controversial remarks on bureaucrats

After her controversial remarks that government officials are there only to "pick up our (leaders') slippers", senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has written a letter to Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, saying she will improve her language and also urged him to do so.

As a video containing Bharti's critical comments against bureaucracy surfaced on social media on Monday, Singh had criticised her for telling him to speak less, while she herself used "highly objectionable" words against bureaucrats.

He had also sought an apology from her over her comments.

On Tuesday, Bharti in a brief letter to Singh said, "I am deeply hurt by my own words. I used to tell you (Singh) repeatedly that you don't use moderate language…I will improve my language from now on, if you can do the same, then do it."

She also quoted a 'chaupai' (verse) from the epic 'Ramayana' in her letter to the Congress leader.

After a video containing Bharti's critical comments against bureaucracy surfaced on social media, the former Union minister had on Monday expressed regret over her intemperate language used during an interaction with a delegation of representatives from other backward classes (OBCs) at her home in Bhopal.

