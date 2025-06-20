UK technical team flies to Kerala as British F-35B fighter jet remains grounded after emergency landing The aircraft, which developed a technical fault just before departure, diverted to Thiruvananthapuram in line with pre-agreed contingency protocols under 'Operation Highmast' -- a joint understanding between the UK and Indian Air Force.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A British F-35B fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday night, prompting swift action from both Indian and British authorities. The aircraft, which developed a technical fault just before departure, diverted to Thiruvananthapuram in line with pre-agreed contingency protocols under 'Operation Highmast' -- a joint understanding between the UK and Indian Air Force.

Indian authorities praised for swift, SOP-based response

Following the emergency, the jet declared its status using standard emergency codes and was met with prompt support from Indian airport and air force personnel. According to officials, the aircraft's diversion was executed strictly as per standard operating procedure (SOP), and the local response was described as "brilliant" by British counterparts.

As per details, a dedicated technical team, along with necessary spare parts, was flown in from the UK aboard an A400 transport aircraft. After assessments on the ground, the fault is now being worked on, with plans for the F-35B to rejoin its carrier group once fully operational.

Jet will be permitted to refuel after necessary clearances

The jet was conducting a training flight when adverse weather conditions prevented it from landing back on the UK Navy ship, stationed approximately 100 nautical miles off the coast of Thiruvananthapuram. Despite multiple attempts, poor visibility and strong winds forced the pilot to seek alternative landing arrangements.

Authorities at Thiruvananthapuram Airport granted permission for the emergency landing, and the jet touched down safely. According to airport officials, the fighter jet will only be permitted to refuel and take off again after completing all necessary legal and procedural clearances.

