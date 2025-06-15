British F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport The fighter jet had taken off from an aircraft carrier and landed safely at approximately 9.30 pm. Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing.

New Delhi:

A British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday night after running low fuel, sources said familiar to the matter said, reported PTI. The fighter jet had taken off from an aircraft carrier and landed safely at approximately 9.30 pm.

Airport authorities declared an emergency to ensure a smooth and safe landing. "The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the source said.

The aircraft remains parked at the airport, and refuelling will begin once the necessary approval is granted by the relevant Central government authorities, sources said.

Jet will be permitted to refuel after necessary clearances

The jet was conducting a training flight when adverse weather conditions prevented it from landing back on the UK Navy ship, stationed approximately 100 nautical miles off the coast of Thiruvananthapuram. Despite multiple attempts, poor visibility and strong winds forced the pilot to seek alternative landing arrangements.

Authorities at Thiruvananthapuram Airport granted permission for the emergency landing, and the jet touched down safely. According to airport officials, the fighter jet will only be permitted to refuel and take off again after completing all necessary legal and procedural clearances.