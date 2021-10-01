Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Working to 'expand UK recognition of vaccination certification': UK responds to India's quarantine rule

The British commission, just hours after India made a 10-day quarantine mandatory for travelers from the United Kingdom, said that it is continuing to engage with the Government of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification.

"We are continuing to engage with Govt of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India," said a Spokesperson of the British High Commission in India.

India, earlier today, stated that all British nationals arriving in India from the UK will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine from Monday irrespective of their vaccination status as part of India's reciprocal action against the UK's new international travel rules with similar measures for Indians.

India has decided to impose reciprocal curbs against all British nationals arriving in the country, official sources said on Friday as the contentious issue relating to the UK not recognizing Indian vaccine certificates could not be resolved despite holding a series of technical-level talks.

