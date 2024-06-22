UGC-NET examination papers sold for Rs 5-6 lakh, says CBI investigation

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Police personnel detain a student during a protest outside Ministry of Education against the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination at New Delhi

In the latest UGC-NET exam paper leak development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR under sections 120B and 420 of IPC. The CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) into the UGC-NET paper leak case on June 20 against unidentified persons on a reference from the Union Education Ministry.

A written complaint was received on June 20 from K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi alleging that UGC NET-2024 was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across different cities of the country; that on June 19, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analysis Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the examination that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised.

According to reports, many important revelations have come to light. According to sources, the CBI has received information that there was a possibility of leakage of UGC NET exam on June 16. Along with this, CBI has also received inputs that this paper was being sold for Rs 5 to 6 lakh.

According to the complaint from the Education Ministry, the inputs from I4C, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, "prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised", officials said. "To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has decided to cancel the aforesaid examination and to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a thorough investigation in the matter," the reference note from the Secretary, Education Ministry, K Sanjay Murthy said. The reference note is now part of the FIR. The facts of the complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offences punishable under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown accused, the FIR stated.