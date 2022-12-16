UFO spotted? Mysterious light seen in Kolkata sky leave people amazed

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE SHARED BY A TWITTER USER The recent night trials of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Agni-V in the Bay of Bengal caused the illumination in the sky.

A mysterious light which was spotted for around three minutes in several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, gave rise to speculations regarding the sighting of an alien ship. This light was visible in Bishnupur, Kirnahar, Ghatal, and Murshidabad at around 5.47 pm on Thursday. The sudden appearance of the strange light triggered panic among people and most of them questioned whether "it was an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO)?"

The state administration seemed clueless about the matter initially. However, the light gradually disappeared after a while. Later it was revealed that the recent night trials of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Agni-V in the Bay of Bengal caused this illumination in the sky.

Here's how the netizens reacted after the mysterious light was spotted in the skies over Kolkata.

India had on Thursday successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile. Defence sources opined that the missile had the capability to hit targets beyond 5,000 kilometres. The test was conducted at 5:30 pm from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

"The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before. The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile, if required," sources said. India launched the last Agni-5 test in October 2021.

