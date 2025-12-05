Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project generated over 5 crore man-days of employment: Ashwini Vaishnaw The fully commissioned USBRL project has connected Kashmir Valley to the national rail network through extraordinary engineering achievements, including the world's highest railway bridge. New train services, improved road access and boosted tourism and trade underline its transformative impact.

New Delhi:

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has generated more than 5 crore man-days of employment, said Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha. “The project has helped apple farmers in transporting apples to different parts of the country. Besides, providing connectivity and easing passenger flow towards Kashmir, it has also helped in transporting commodities like cement to the valley," he added. The USBRL project, spanning 272 kilometres, has been fully commissioned formally linking the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India through the national rail network. The landmark project covers Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Baramulla districts and marks one of the most challenging railway undertakings in independent India.

The USBRL alignment cuts through the young and unpredictable Himalayan terrain, making construction extremely complex. The project features the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River in Reasi. The Chenab Bridge stretches 1,315 metres with an arch span of 467 metres and rises 359 metres above the riverbed. The project also includes Indian Railways' first cable-stayed bridge over Anji Khad, with its deck positioned 331 metres above the riverbed and a main pylon standing 193 metres tall.

Massive road network and employment boost

A major socio-economic accomplishment under the project has been the creation of more than 215 kilometres of approach roads, including a tunnel and 320 small bridges. This network has significantly improved connectivity for local residents and opened up remote areas. The project has generated more than 5 crore man-days of employment, making it one of the largest labour-intensive infrastructure developments in the region.

New train services bring valley closer

Following the commissioning of the USBRL project, Indian Railways has introduced four Vande Bharat services. These include the 26401/26402 and 26403/26404 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express trains, connecting Katra with Srinagar. Additionally, six pairs of DEMU or MEMU services operate on the Qazigund-Srinagar stretch, while five pairs cater to the Srinagar-Baramulla corridor.

Tourism, trade and transport witness big growth

The all-weather rail link is expected to boost tourism and ease travel for residents and visitors. The project has already helped apple growers ship their produce efficiently across the country. The improved connectivity has also made the transport of essential commodities, including cement and other goods, significantly smoother for the Valley.

Future rail expansion plans

To further strengthen Kashmir's railway network, surveys for the Baramulla-Uri new line (46 kilometres) and the doubling of the Banihal-Baramulla line (118 kilometres) have been completed and Detailed Project Reports prepared. After DPR completion, the projects require stakeholder consultations and mandatory clearances, including NITI Aayog and Ministry of Finance appraisals. Since approvals are a dynamic and ongoing process, final timelines depend on the pace of these evaluations.

