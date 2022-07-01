Friday, July 01, 2022
     
Udaipur murder LIVE: Accused shifted to high security jail in Ajmer; 32 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Udaipur: The beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two men for allegedly posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, has sparked public outrage across the country.

Udaipur Updated on: July 01, 2022 11:12 IST

Udaipur tailor murder: The two men, who beheaded a tailor in Udaipur, were brought to Ajmer's high-security Jail on Thursday night. The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone. Riyaz and Ghouse were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district. Rajasthan Police on Wednesday said that the main accused involved in the killing of the tailor in Udaipur were in touch with Pakistan-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami and one of them also went to Karachi in Pakistan in 2014 to meet the organisation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the investigation of the brutal murder. The anti-terror agency has filed an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

 

  Jul 01, 2022 11:04 AM (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh on high alert after Udaipur incident

     

    After the Udaipur incident, the police is on high alert in Uttar Pradesh. 159 companies of PAC have been deployed along with the district police in the entire state. Police have spoken to religious leaders and is keeping a close tab on social media.

  Jul 01, 2022 11:00 AM (IST)

    NIA team reaches Udaipur court

    NIA team has reached the Udaipur court. 

  Jul 01, 2022 10:45 AM (IST)

    Two more arrested in the case

    2 more accused were arrested late night. The name of the accused are Mohsin and Asif. Interrogation is going on with 3 other people. After receiving the interim report, the SIT also increased the sections. Arms Act was added in the case after the weapon was found. Section 120B was also added after the names of the conspirators came to the fore. Sections 307, 326 were also added to the FIR.

    - Reports Manish Bhattacharya (India TV) 

     

  Jul 01, 2022 10:42 AM (IST)

    Gehlot meets family of tailor killed in Udaipur; says NIA should file charge sheet soon

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday visited the house of Kanhaiya Lal who was brutally killed by two men here. The chief minister spoke to the family members and relatives of Lal, and Home Minister Rajendra Yadav handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to them.

     

  Jul 01, 2022 10:41 AM (IST)

    Cong govt incapable of protecting people; CM should resign, says BJP MP

    BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on Thursday demanded the resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accusing him of failing to protect the people of the state, two days after a tailor was brutally murdered in Udaipur city.

  Jul 01, 2022 10:40 AM (IST)

    Accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad sent to judicial custody till 13th July

  Jul 01, 2022 10:39 AM (IST)

    32 IPS officers including Udaipur IG & SP transferred

     

    In a major reshuffle in Rajasthan, 32 IPS officers including Inspector General (IG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udaipur, where a tailor was brutally killed, have been transferred. SPs of 10 districts including Udaipur have been transferred in the list issued by the department late on Thursday night.

  Jul 01, 2022 10:28 AM (IST)

    Accused shifted to Ajmer high-security jail

