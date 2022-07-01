Udaipur murder LIVE: Accused shifted to high security jail in Ajmer; 32 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Udaipur tailor murder: The two men, who beheaded a tailor in Udaipur, were brought to Ajmer's high-security Jail on Thursday night. The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone. Riyaz and Ghouse were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district. Rajasthan Police on Wednesday said that the main accused involved in the killing of the tailor in Udaipur were in touch with Pakistan-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami and one of them also went to Karachi in Pakistan in 2014 to meet the organisation. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the investigation of the brutal murder. The anti-terror agency has filed an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Latest India News