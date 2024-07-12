UCC debate is back in spotlight: Where do Constitution and political parties stand on issue? | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uniform Civil Code

UCC: The Uttarakhand government will issue the expert committee report on the Uniform Civil Code on Friday (July 12), bringing the UCC debate back into political corridors. The UCC aims to provide a legal framework for a uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens irrespective of their religion in the state. The issue has always featured in the agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre while The Opposition has time and again voiced its opinion against its nation-wide implementation.

The Supreme Court, in its observations in various cases, has also expressed concerns over lack of move on the UCC by the governments. It had emphasised that the UCC would foster national integration by removing conflicting ideologies and loyalties to different personal laws.

What does the Constitution say on Uniform Civil Code?

Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, which comes under the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP), states that “The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India”. Articles 36 to 51 under Part-IV of the Constitution deal with the DPSP which is a unique feature of the Constitution that guides the country towards the establishment of an equitable society.

What is the stance of the political parties on UCC?

The BJP has always advocated the implementation of the UCC. It was speculated before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 that the saffron party might work in this direction if it achieves its target of 400 seats in the Lower House of the Parliament as an alliance and 370 seats on its own. However, as the party fell short of the majority mark on its own and had to depend on two of its major allies – JDU and TDP – to form the government at the Centre, it is against being speculated that the UCC may take a backseat for at least rest of the five years to come.

Do all NDA allies support UCC?

NDA comprises the BJP, JDU, TDP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar group), JDS and several other parties.

NDA parties in support of UCC

JP Nadda-led BJP

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Nitish Kumar-led JDU (KC Tyagi earlier said, "On UCC, as the national president of the party, CM had written to the Law Commission chief. We are not against it but a solution should be found by talking to all stakeholders.")

NDA parties whose stance is yet not clear

Ajit Pawar-led NCP

Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP

HD Deve Gowda-led JDS

Various Opposition parties have expressed their opposition for the UCC.

INDIA/Opposition parties in open opposition to UCC

Mallikarjun Kharge-led Congress

Lalu Yadav-led RJD

MK Stalin-led DMK

CPI

CPI(M)

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC

Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP

Mayawati-led BSP

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party

Indian Union Muslim League

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM

Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP

Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference

Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal

INDIA/Opposition parties whose stance is yet not clear

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)

Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP

Dushyant Chautala-led JJP

Naveen Patnaik-led BJD

KCR-led BRS

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

AAP has extended its support to the UCC.