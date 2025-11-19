Two Middle East-bound flights diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport Thiruvananthapuram International Airport authorities handled the unplanned arrivals with great efficiency, ensuring the passengers and crew received all necessary care and support during their unexpected stopover.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The adverse weather conditions over Colombo forced the diversion of two international flights to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala. One of the diverted flights was a Turkish Airlines flight originating from Istanbul, carrying 258 passengers and 10 crew members. The second flight, operated by SriLankan Airlines, departed from Dammam in Saudi Arabia with 188 people onboard, including 8 crew members. Both flights safely landed at Thiruvananthapuram around 7 am.

Airport response and subsequent flight operations

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport authorities efficiently managed the unscheduled arrivals, ensuring the passengers and crew were well taken care of during the unexpected stopover. Once the weather conditions over Colombo improved, the flights departed from Thiruvananthapuram at around 8:38 am and 8:48 am, respectively, continuing their journey to Sri Lanka. The airport's prompt handling of the situation highlighted its readiness to accommodate such emergency diversions.

Weather challenges affecting Colombo airspace

The diversions were attributed to severe and persistent bad weather over Colombo’s airspace, which rendered safe landings at Colombo’s airport impossible at the time. Such diversions underscore the challenges posed by unpredictable weather patterns impacting international flight schedules in the region.

More details area awaited in this regard.