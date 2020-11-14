Two held for selling firecrackers in Greater Noida despite ban

Image Source : PTI File

Two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly selling firecrackers, police said.

Greater Noida is among the cities in the National Capital Region where the National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on sale or use of firecrackers in view of the worsening air quality in the region.

Thirty-nine cartons of firecrackers estimated worth Rs 4 lakh were seized from their possession in Knowledge Park area, the police said.

"Those held have been identified as Vijay Saini and Qasif, both natives of adjoining Bulandshahr district," a police spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Knowledge Park police station under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the police said.

