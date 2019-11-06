Image Source : PTI Two factories, eight people fined in UP for pollution

Two factories here have been fined a total of Rs 1.25 lakh for allegedly not using anti-pollution equipment, officials said on Wednesday. The officials of the pollution department on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on Sarvottam Rolling Mills (P) Ltd and Rs 50,000 on Amba Shakti Steels Limited, they said.

These units were not found using anti-pollution equipment during the checking conducted by a team of the pollution department, the officials added.

Meanwhile, officials led by city magistrate Atul Kumar took action against eight people and imposed fines on them for burning garbage in different places here on Tuesday evening.

The executive officer of the city board, V K Mani Tripathi, told newspersons here on Wednesday that action was taken against the violators.

