Two arrested in Amritsar for allegedly leaking sensitive military information to Pakistani operatives

New Delhi:

In a major counter-espionage breakthrough, the Amritsar Rural Police on May 3 arrested two individuals for allegedly leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army cantonment areas and air bases in the region.

The accused, identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, were reportedly in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the duo was being directed by Harpreet Singh, also known as Pittu or Happy, who is currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail.

According to officials, the suspects were involved in sharing high-security visuals and strategic details, compromising national security. Authorities have registered a case under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is underway.

Police officials stated that further arrests and critical revelations are likely as the probe progresses, indicating a deeper nexus of espionage activities linked to foreign intelligence.

This arrest comes amid heightened vigilance by Indian intelligence and law enforcement agencies against cross-border espionage threats in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.