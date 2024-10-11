Two Agniveers killed in artillery shell burst during training in Nashik, says Indian Army

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, two Indian Army Agniveers lost their lives in an accident when an artillery shell burst during a firing exercise, officials said. The incident occurred at the Artillery School at Deolali in Maharashtra's Nashik, where the Agniveers had arrived from Hyderabad for training. The Indian Army has launched a court of inquiry to investigate the exact cause of the accident, according to Army officials.

Army initiates investigation

The deceased have been identified as Vishwaraj Singh (20) and Saifat Shit (21). The duo sustained injuries and were taken to MH Hospital in Deolali, where they were pronounced dead, the official said. Based on a complaint by Havildar Ajit Kumar, a case of accidental death has been registered with the Deolali Camp police, and further investigations are on, he added.

Similar incident in Rajasthan

The incident comes days after a 24-year-old Agniveer was killed in an explosion in a fire extinguisher during a mock drill in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on October 4. During a mock drill in a training camp of Golpura Army Area, a fire extinguisher exploded and Agniveer Saurabh Pal got injured, DSP Anil Jasoria said. Pal was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during the treatment. He was a resident of Bhakhara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, the DSP added.