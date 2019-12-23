Image Source : VIRAL VIDEO Twitterati flay Pragya Thakur over viral video

Two days after BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur complained against a private airline's crew, a video clip of her allegedly arguing with several passengers on the Delhi-Bhopal flight went viral. #PragyaSinghThakur trended with 3,379 tweets, with many users flaying the controversial leader for her behaviour. The 1.34-minute clip got 76.3K views. She had lodged a complaint with the Raja Bhoj Airport Director against the airline over allotment of a seat in the flight and claimed she was mistreated.

One Twitter user remarked: "Finally, someone told #PragyaSinghThakur that the plane doesn't run on communal votes -- it runs on hard-earned money, which doesn't grow with street nuisance."

Finally someone told #PragyaSinghThakur plane doesn't run on communal votes - it runs on hard earned money, which doesn't grow with street nuisance. https://t.co/zZHnGmOoLY — ABHIJEET SINGH (@aksiiita06) December 23, 2019

Another posted: "Privilege of the uneducated, Orange Clad, Terror accused M. P. Also, shoutout to the man who stood up to her!!"

Privilege of the uneducated, Orange Clad, Terror accused M. P. 🙃🙃🙃

Also, shoutout to the man who stood up to her!! ❤#Sadhvipragya https://t.co/VJUwMhN07V — MonicaKoshy (@KoshyMonica) December 23, 2019

One More Twitterati Posted, "Shraap Technology and Gau Mutra Expert Tai holds up flight, Salute to this guy who had guts to take on terror accused MP, I was afraid, if she blasts bomb in anger over there."

Shraap technology & Gau mutra expert Tai holds up flight 😂😂



Salute to this guy who had guts to take on terror accused MP ❤️💪



बस मुझे डर था कि कहीं ताईं गुस्से में बाम्ब ना फोड़ दे 😂😂😂#MeraPMJhoothaHai #Sadhvipragya #ModiLies #UrbanNazipic.twitter.com/45PDrxnYEt — 🌿Ajay 🍋🌶️🌿 (@MeriChotiDuniya) December 23, 2019

The MP from Bhopal has claimed that she suffered from a problem in her spinal cord and was allotted a particular seat with more leg room.

