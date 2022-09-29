Twitter bans PFI account after govt request

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The account was taken down at the government's request.

PFI Twitter ban: The official Twitter account of Popular Front of India (PFI) has been withheld by the social media company after government's request. The account had nearly 81,000 followers. The move comes after India government cracked down on "illegal" outfit PFI in two mega raids. Over 250 people were arrested for anti-India activity from across eight states.

PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country, said the government notification.

The notification, which enforced the ban, mentioned that PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country and support militancy in the country.

It further said some of the PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations.

Apart from PFI, the Government has also banned 8 PFI fronts, including:

1. All India Imams Council

2. Campus Front of India

3. Rehab India Foundation

4. National Conf of Human Rights Org

5. National Women’s Front

6. Junior Front

7. Empower India Foundation

8. Rehab Foundation, Kerala

There had been a number of instances of international linkages of PFI with globalterrorist groups like the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS); the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase the radicalization of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations, said the notification.

Also Read: Centre bans PFI for 5 years, cites 'terror links'

