Turkish broadcaster TRT World's X account withheld in India Turkey has come out in support of Pakistan amidst the India-Pakistan tensions. TRT World has promoted Pakistan's propaganda during the recent tensions. India has withheld the X account of TRT World.

New Delhi:

The X account of TRT World, a Turkish broadcaster, was withheld in India on Wednesday, May 14 for promoting Pakistan propaganda amidst the recent India-Pakistan tensions. This comes after the X account of China's Global Times and Xinhua News Agency were also withheld in the country.

A day before, the Indian Embassy in China issued a warning to Global Times regarding the accuracy of its published content, urging the outlet to verify all information before dissemination. India also accused Xinhua News of amplifying false narratives originating from Pakistan.

"Dear Global Times News, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation," the embassy said in a post on X. "When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics," the embassy added.

Meanwhile, thousands of Indian tourists are cancelling their trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan after these two supported Pakistan amid Operation Sindoor launched by India in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. Several travel sites have also suspended bookings to these two countries in the recent past.

Turkey, Azerbaijan and China have come out in support of Islamabad in the recent tensions between India and Pakistan.