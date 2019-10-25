Image Source : PTI Nobody can save RTC from shutting down, says KCR

With employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) continuing their indefinite strike on 20th day on Thursday, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said nobody can save the public transport utility from shutting down.

"The strike will end with RTC itself. Yes, it is going to happen," he told a news conference to a query as to whether he sees an end to the strike.

"They are closing down the RTC. Nobody can save it. It is a gone case," said Rao pointing out that the transport entity has gone bankrupt.

KCR, as Rao was popularly known, was talking to media after his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won Huzurnagar Assembly bypoll with a huge majority.

The Chief Minister, who appears to have further hardened his stand on the strike, made it clear that the RTC will not exist in its present form.

